Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $207.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,975. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

