Doliver Advisors LP Buys 498 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.93. 1,373,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.84 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

