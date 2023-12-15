Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.37

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 652324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.