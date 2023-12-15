DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,681. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $165.84 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

