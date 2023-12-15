Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,123 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

