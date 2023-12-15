Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 16,036 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 167.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $163.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

