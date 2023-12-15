Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,937 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

ABT opened at $108.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.