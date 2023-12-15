Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

