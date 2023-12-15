Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.99. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.27.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,643,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,941,000 after buying an additional 188,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

