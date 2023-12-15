CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $201.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

