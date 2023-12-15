Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

