Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 870 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

