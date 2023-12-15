Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $13.03 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

