Covea Finance Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,036,000 after buying an additional 51,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

