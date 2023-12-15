Covea Finance Sells 128,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Covea Finance trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

