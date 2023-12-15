Covea Finance Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Covea Finance grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,213.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,856,904 shares of company stock valued at $457,742,837 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.