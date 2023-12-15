Covea Finance Purchases 3,900 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Covea Finance boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $489.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $508.43.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.