Covea Finance Invests $1.43 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

