Covea Finance Has $3.27 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 77.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

