Covea Finance Has $26.04 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covea Finance cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.5% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $326.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

