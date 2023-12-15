Covea Finance Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Covea Finance raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.