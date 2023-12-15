Covea Finance Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Covea Finance decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

