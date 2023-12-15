Covea Finance Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 162,620 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

