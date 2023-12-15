Covea Finance Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covea Finance reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 2.0% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $35,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.