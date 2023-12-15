Covea Finance Buys 2,500 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Covea Finance lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,538,000 after acquiring an additional 59,149 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Chemed by 71.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,814,000 after buying an additional 190,309 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trading Down 1.1 %

CHE opened at $578.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $558.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.82. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $481.99 and a 12 month high of $590.58.

Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

