Covea Finance Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,940 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $123.10 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

