Covea Finance Acquires 12,500 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned 0.09% of Ingredion worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

