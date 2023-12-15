Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

