Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

NYSE CLVT opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $150,975,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Clarivate by 256.7% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,279,000 after buying an additional 13,126,344 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Clarivate by 70.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after buying an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $64,910,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $45,772,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

