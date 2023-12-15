Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,448,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,395,000 after buying an additional 188,560 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 72,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.