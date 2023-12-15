CIC Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.