CIC Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $507.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $508.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.32 and its 200-day moving average is $468.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

