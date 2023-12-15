CIC Wealth LLC Buys 736 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

