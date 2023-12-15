CIC Wealth LLC Acquires 5,715 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 235.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

