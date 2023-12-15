CIC Wealth LLC Acquires 17,525 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,377,000.

JEPI opened at $55.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

