Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

