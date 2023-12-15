CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

ATI Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $42.98 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

