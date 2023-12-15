CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $77.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

