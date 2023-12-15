CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $10.72 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,837,000 after acquiring an additional 240,879 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

