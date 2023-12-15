CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,984 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

