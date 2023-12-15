CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 245 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.5 %
AVGO stock opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $878.97.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
