Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

