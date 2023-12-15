Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Buys C$19,999.98 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Frolick bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,999.98.
Cantex Mine Development Price Performance
Shares of CD opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.55.
Cantex Mine Development Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantex Mine Development
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.