Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Buys C$19,999.98 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Frolick bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,999.98.

Shares of CD opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.55.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

