Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$31.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.11.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

