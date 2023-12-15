Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

