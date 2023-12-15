Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $878.97. The company has a market cap of $456.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,121.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

