Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,110.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,121.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $921.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $878.97. The company has a market cap of $458.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.