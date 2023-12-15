Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $456.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $1,121.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $921.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $878.97.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

