Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,121.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $878.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

