Brighthouse Financial’s (BHF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.32. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,012,000 after buying an additional 46,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,496,000 after buying an additional 475,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

